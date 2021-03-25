Cairo (Union)

A new study conducted by Japanese researchers at the University of Tokyo revealed that people who write notes by hand in the traditional way experience more brain activity than their peers who enter data through an electronic device.

They found that the unique and tangible information that comes from writing things down on paper, also helps them remember the information better.

Study author and neuroscientist Professor Kuniyoshi El Sakai said: Writing on paper is, in fact, more advanced and useful, compared to electronic documents, because paper leads to the preservation of information in a unique way in memory, and then retrieval from it stronger.

He added that the common belief is that digital devices help people complete tasks faster, but the study found that people who write notes manually finish their task 25 percent faster than tablet users.

The researchers pointed out that paper notebooks contain more complex spatial information than a digital screen, and the paper also allows the writer to add anything new to his important information.