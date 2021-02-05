“Close-to-deal offer”: 2.1 percent more pay is on the table

It was also unusual that the HPV offered 2.1 percent more pay at the beginning. This is a “close to the deal”, said negotiator Jürgen Peschel. A quick agreement is sought.

He recalled that collectively agreed wages last rose by 2.7 percent in spring 2020 despite the crisis. Since the annual average inflation was only 0.5 percent, “the employees had a real plus in their wallets,” said Peschel. For the wage claim raised by Verdi – 4.8 percent – there is “no plausible reason.”

Heterogeneous branch: The economic situation of companies in the paper processing industry is very different

In an Instagram interview, Peschel once again recalled the “very heterogeneous structure” of the industry: There are certainly companies that “have got by fairly well” – others “really have their backs to the wall”.

A new short study from the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft (IW) analyzes the overall situation in paper processing. Accordingly, incoming orders fluctuated extremely in the course of 2020, but the bottom line left a lot to be desired.