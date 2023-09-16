It’s hard to say just by looking at the presentation trailer, but it seems like it Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal go to 30 fps instead of the 60 fps of the original version on the Nintendo Gamecube, which would be pretty weird.

Although it is only an impression, this is reported by a rather authoritative source, given that it is John Linneman of Digital Foundrysomeone who can be said to have a “clinical eye” for this kind of thing, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t making mistakes.

It’s not a statement, obviously, but a simple impression from the journalist: “It’s great to see the return of The Thousand-Year Portal but… I’m surprised that the trailer is only at 30 fps, considering that the original game runs at 60. If they actually halved the frame-rate it would be both surprising and disappointing.”