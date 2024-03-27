The American division of Nintendo has shared a new trailer dedicated to the story of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portalremake of the title originally released on GameCube.

The trailer lasts about two minutes and is titled “Our Story Begins”. We remind you that Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from the next one May 23. You can reserve your copy on Amazon by following this link.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Story trailer

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu