Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD finally have release dates















Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD finally have a release date | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Nintendo announced on Mario Day (MAR10 Day) the release date of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch. The first will go on sale on May 23 and the second on June 27, 2024.

This announcement came from a special trailer published this Sunday and the company still shared it through its social networks. In this way, this publisher and developer covers the first half of 2024.

The advertisements of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD They took place at the Nintendo Direct in September 2023. Many thought that the reveal about their release dates would be in a similar broadcast.

But Nintendo preferred to make them separately and to complement their announcements that correspond to Mario Day, which has been established for years. It's a good way to highlight the plumber.

Fountain: Nintendo.

But Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD They were not the only video games related to the plumber that had an announcement on March 10.

Nintendo also took the opportunity to reveal that Dr. Mario for Game Boy, just like Mario Golf and Mario Tennis for Game Boy Color, they will come to Nintendo Switch Online.

In their case, they will be available on March 12 and in the most basic modality of this service, which is the most accessible.