Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal is the protagonist of a video comparison with the original for GameCube: made by GameXplain, the video places several images next to each other to highlight the differences with the remake.

Well, yes it goes from small details to the most important elements, from the general resolution to the presence of objects missing at the time of the first publication, finally passing through some decidedly stylistic and chromatic choices more successful and elegant in the renovation.

As announced in the last few days, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will be released on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd and we are sure that fans of the series will find further details confirming the quality of this long-awaited remake.