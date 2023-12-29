We are still waiting for one release date official for Paper Mario: The Millennial Portalbut the game was exclusive to Nintendo Switch in the meantime also recently rated by the ESRBwhich suggests a possible release date is close.

After having been classified in Brazil and Korea in recent months, Paper Mario: The Millennium Portal is now also classified by the body responsible for the American cataloging of videogame products, the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which only confirms how the launch may not be far away.

Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal with the expectation of releasing it during 2024, but so far it has not yet announced a precise release date for the remake in question, for which we are therefore awaiting more precise information.