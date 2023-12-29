We are still waiting for one release date official for Paper Mario: The Millennial Portalbut the game was exclusive to Nintendo Switch in the meantime also recently rated by the ESRBwhich suggests a possible release date is close.
After having been classified in Brazil and Korea in recent months, Paper Mario: The Millennium Portal is now also classified by the body responsible for the American cataloging of videogame products, the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which only confirms how the launch may not be far away.
Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal with the expectation of releasing it during 2024, but so far it has not yet announced a precise release date for the remake in question, for which we are therefore awaiting more precise information.
A highly anticipated remake
No further details are provided beyond the summary which is practically the known one: with Princess Peach who also in this case is kidnapped and gives rise to an incredible adventure for Mario and his companions, in this case in the form of Turn-based RPG.
For those who don't know it, Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal is in fact a remake of the game of the same name originally released on Nintendo GameCube and particularly loved by a good portion of the public, who will finally be able to find it in an updated form.
Similar to the forefather Paper Mario, released on Nintendo 64, this too is an adventure with RPG-style turn-based combat, in which each character is equipped with specific abilities. The game world is represented with a strange style that mixes the 3D of the structures with characters as thin as paper, also playing a lot with the transitions from the foreground to the background plane which create very interesting puzzles.
You can get to know him better in our special on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door published last September.
