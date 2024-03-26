A. has been published via the Nintendo of America YouTube channel introductory film Of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal, the remake of the highly acclaimed 2004 RPG for Game Cube coming to Nintendo Switch. You can view the video via the player below.

The film tells the story like a fairy tale the introduction of the game. Unfortunately it is currently only available with English subtitles, but to sum it up: once upon a time there was a prosperous city where people lived happily. However, one day a tragedy occurred and a cataclysm caused her to sink into the Earth. In time, a new city Rogueport arose, and it wasn't long before word spread of an ancient city that lay underground and of an extraordinary treasure hidden behind the Thousand-Year Portal.

And this is where the story of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Portal begins, with Peach revealing to Mario that she has found a map to find the ancient Rogueport and the elusive treasure hidden inside. Clearly things won't go in the best way and the mustachioed plumber will have to set off on an adventure, both to shed light on the mystery behind this treasure and to save Peach for the umpteenth time from the bad guys on duty.