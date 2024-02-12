There ranking of the most anticipated games by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu he saw Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal surpass the still mysterious Pragmata, gaining second position in the top 10 behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 742 votes [NSW] Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal – 254 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 233 votes [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 217 votes [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! – 191 votes [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 186 votes [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 180 votes [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 – 175 votes [NSW] Professor Layton and the New Steam World – 154 votes [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 143 votes

Compared to the previous week's ranking, several things have changed: Persona 3 Reload has been released in stores and consequently from the top 10 and Pragmata has lost quite a few votes, but in general all the games on the list have seen a decrease in preferences.