There ranking of the most anticipated games by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu he saw Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal surpass the still mysterious Pragmata, gaining second position in the top 10 behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 742 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal – 254 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 233 votes
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 217 votes
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! – 191 votes
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 186 votes
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 180 votes
- [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 – 175 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New Steam World – 154 votes
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 143 votes
Compared to the previous week's ranking, several things have changed: Persona 3 Reload has been released in stores and consequently from the top 10 and Pragmata has lost quite a few votes, but in general all the games on the list have seen a decrease in preferences.
A two-way race
It is inevitably a two-way race that takes place on the pages of Famitsu, with the PS5 titles challenging those for Nintendo Switch and alternating in the lead from time to time. In fact, there is very little left until the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and by then we will see which will be the most awaited new game.
Of course, something could change soon due to the much talked about Nintendo Direct in February, in which new productions arriving on the Nintendo hybrid console will be announced.
