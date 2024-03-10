Happy Mario Day! Today is March 10, 2024, a date that many of us know as MAR10. In this way, Nintendo took this opportunity to share new information about the most famous plumber in the world. Among the announcements that were released just a few minutes ago, it has been confirmed the exact release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door HD and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Through a video of less than three minutes, Nintendo has confirmed that Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door HD It will be available on May 23, 2024. This is considered the second best Mario RPG, as well as the most beloved entry in the series. This remastering will have an improved visual style, something that will give us the opportunity to appreciate the GameCube classic on the Switch.

Along with this, it was also confirmed that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD It will arrive on the Switch on June 27, 2024. Originally, this installment in Mario's brother's beloved series came to the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, and while it is not the most beloved title in the franchise, many appreciate this adventure. Coming to the current Big N console, players can expect an improved visual style.

This was not the only thing that was revealed during the small video that Nintendo shared, since it was also revealed that a second movie of Super Mario Bros. It is already in development. Similarly, Dr. Mario Game Boy, as well as Mario Golf and Mario Tennis from Game Boy Color, will arrive on Switch Online on March 12, 2024.

Remember, Paper Mario: The Thousand Years Door HD It will arrive on Switch on May 23while Luigi's Mansion 2 HD It will be available on June 27. On related topics, you can learn more about the new Super Mario Bros. movie here. Likewise, they filter a list of Mario Kart 9.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait to play Paper Mario: The Thousand Years HD. The GameCube original is one of my favorite games on the console. It is an extremely entertaining RPG, with great charisma, and a series of charismatic characters that, unfortunately, we have not seen again in this franchise. I hope that if this title is successful, the next Paper Mario will follow this line.

