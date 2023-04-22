Programmer Ethan Roseman announced that he has finished thereverse engineering on the code of Paper Mario for Nintendo 64. The news is relevant because it opens the door to a pc conversion of the game, as well as the possibility of developing dedicated mods. A bit like what happened with Super Mario 64 and other Nintendo titles. It should be emphasized that a possible conversion would not violate Nintendo’s copyright.

Roseman: “I’m really happy to announce that after more than three years of working on the decompilation project of Paper Mario we have reached a 100% completion status for the US version.”

Then he added that: “There is still a lot of work to be done on the project, including documentation, support for other versions, more support for assets etc. but we have achieved an important milestone that would not have been possible without the huge work of so many talented people.”

Roseman also shared a video about the decompilation work, which you can see below:

Projects like this are legal because they technically recreate the game code from scratch, without using any copyrighted assets. That said, anyone who wants to enjoy a conversion will have to use his own Paper Mario rom, obtained from an original cartridge in his possession.

As already mentioned, several Nintendo 64 games have now been decompiled, such as Perfect Dark, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64.