Nintendo has announced that Paper Mario and the Thousand-Year Door, the famous turn-based RPG originally launched for GameCube on July 22, 2004 in Japan, followed by October 11, 2004 in North America and November 12, 2004 in Europe, will launch on Switch on the 23rd May. The Switch version will offer renewed graphics and a series of additional changes that will make the game more enjoyable. This title, loved by fans for its innovative combination of exploration, puzzles and combat, is about to reach a new generation of players.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, the long-awaited remaster of the classic game originally released for Nintendo 3DS, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on June 27th. This sequel to the famous title starring Luigi, initially launched on March 20, 2013 in Japan, March 24 in North America (where it was known as “Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon”) and March 28 in Europe. Finally, the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app will add Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis on March 12.

