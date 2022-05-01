Sinaloa.- A increase in sales, ranging from 55 to 60 percentrecord the stationery of the state, said Roberto Lem Páez, state coordinator of stationers before the Chamber of Commerce in Sinaloa.

From less to more

remembered that before the Easter holiday periodthe sector was with item demands between 30 and 35 percent. He pointed out that fortunately, the total return of students to schools has increased sales in paper establishments.

“Although it is true, it is not stability in the sector, it is a positive projection, in addition to being a breather and a hope of returning to economic stability.”

Read more: Hotel occupancy reaches almost 100% this weekend in Mazatlan

Difficult situation

He clarified that with the profits from the consumption registered by the sector, they are not enough to cover the expenditure expenses. Among the payments to be made, he indicated, is rent, Social Security, Infonavit and payroll, which are 100 percent.

Said it will be until the next school year, in August, when the state stationery stores reach economic stabilityto meet the expenses to be made.

Otherwise, he specified that the recovery for the sector could be reflected until next year.

“The losses we have had in these years are going to take us longer to recover, so we will have to wait for the following year.”

Lem Páez acknowledged that the recovery for stationery stores in 2023 will be partial, since there are losses that can no longer be recovered.

The leader of the stationers commented that given the difficulties recorded in 2020 and 2021, they will look for methods that allow stationers to become productive and profitable companies again.

most requested

The coordinator of the paper sector in Sinaloa mentioned that the greatest demand for articles is concentrated in products that are required in educational establishments. Office supplies, he acknowledged, are also in great demand in the various stationery stores.

Read more: They give the vote of confidence to the municipal plan of “Chemical” Benítez

To understand…

affected by the pandemic

Since 2020, the state’s paper establishments have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, after the closure of educational establishments.

With the incursion of online classes, stationery stores seriously reduced their consumption, after registering sales of up to 20 percent, due to the lack of a consuming public.

It was not until this year that they recorded a slight increase in consumption.