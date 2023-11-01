Paper magazines | Media: Etelä-Suomen Media, which publishes Länsiväylä among other things, is planning to shorten the publication dates

Some newspapers in Southern Finland’s media may also be shut down completely.

Southern Finland The media is planning to shorten the publication dates of its paper magazines, says for example Helsinki News.

Local director of Etelä Suomen Media Karri Kannala says in the article that the company is considering ending the publication of the weekend print editions of city newspapers.

Etelä-Suomen Media, part of the Keskisuomalainen group, publishes Helsingin Uutis and Länsiväylä, for example.

In the case of Aamuposti Viiko, Keski-Uusimaa Viiko, Turkulainen and Karkkila Tienoo, it may also be possible to close down the newspaper, reports Helsingin Uutiset.