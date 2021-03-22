Like every week, Netflix changes its content and adds new titles to suit its users. On this occasion, streaming has once again bet on the turkish cinema and presents us with a moving story.

Seeking to repeat the success of Milagro in cell 7, a film that was positioned as one of the most viewed in 2020, this time it is presented to us Paper lives (Kagittan hayatlar), starring Çagatay Ulusoy and Emir Ali Dogrul.

Paper Lives Trailer

What is Paper Lives about?

The tape takes us to meet Mehmet (Ulusoy), a man who runs a garbage dump in Istanbul, where he gives work to young people who roam the streets in search of papers, cardboard, bottles and objects to recycle.

One day, his friend Gonzi (Ersin Arici) goes to the outskirts of the city, finds glass and returns with what he obtained. As Mehmet inspects the bag, he discovers that a child was hidden inside. The boy identifies as Ali and reveals that his mother introduced him there to prevent his stepfather from beating him.

While Mehmet tries to find the woman, he soon becomes fond of Ali and decides to “adopt” him. As the plot progresses, we discover that the young man had also been abandoned by his mother, in an attempt to save him from an abusive father.

Paper lives comes to Netflix as a drama to watch as a family, where themes such as abandonment, love and friendship between characters who go through the same destiny, lead viewers to want to know if Mehmet and Ali will finally be able to find happiness.