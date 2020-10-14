Upgrade
Paper industry Stora Enso closes paper machine and deinking plant in Sweden – 140 jobs under threat

October 14, 2020
According to Stora Enso, the closure of the paper mill at the Hylte mill will not affect its newsprint supply.

Forestry company Stora Enso announces that it has completed co-determination negotiations for the closure of a newsprint machine and deinking plant at the Hylte mill, located in Halland County in southwestern Sweden.

The number of jobs will be reduced by a maximum of 140. The PM3 paper machine will be closed by the end of this year and the deinking paper processing plant by mid-next year at the latest.

Stora Enso will continue to produce newsprint at Hylte, as well as at the Langerbrugge mills in Belgium and the Saxony mills in Germany.

According to Stora Enso, the closure of the paper mill at the Hylte mill will not affect its newsprint supply and customers will be able to be served as before.

Founded in 1907, the Hylte mill produces 480,000 tonnes of newsprint, 290,000 tonnes of pulp and 15,000 tonnes of biocomposite per year.

