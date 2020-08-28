Paper industry Ministers tried to build faith in the Jämsä residents who lost the paper mill – Residents had to give in to a surge of hope: “Even when they get something done”

Jämsä

The people of Jämsä praised profusely on Friday the Ministerial Troika who came to the crisis city to comfort and build faith for the better. The Kaipola paper mill in the city is scheduled to close after the turn of the year.

Visited the site prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd).

At the same time, the people of Jämsä had to give the ministers and the state a whole inconceivable influx of hopes, which can be summed up in the request to get all possible help in the region, such as jobs, education and other life opportunities.

“There have probably never been three ministers here at once. Good when they came and when they could get something done, ”commented at Jämsä Market Square Tuula Leskinen.

Tuula Leskinen from Jämsälä was worried about the city’s tax revenues after the closure of the Kaipola plant.

“But there is nothing more that can help it when the bigger gentlemen have already decided to close the factory. You should find something to replace the factory, but I don’t know what it would be. ”

Monella was concerned about the city’s tax revenue. About what happens if there are up to 850 new unemployed in the city in the winter. One immediately called for additional staff for the unemployment office.

“Juuso would now turn in his grave when that kind of thing happens. He created empire and prosperity here, ” Widow says, referring to the industrial cartridge Juuso to Walden (1907-1972)

Another from Jämsä, Jari Pesonen also hoped for support from the EU.

Jämsäläinen Jari Pesonen wondered where, for example, 60-year-old paperworkers could find work.

“Something has to be found in the state now if such a number, or 850 unemployed, comes here. This is an area that is very poorly employed anyway, ”Pesonen said. That chapter includes the assumed multiplier effects of plant closure.

“At least additional training should be given to paperworkers. If you have been making paper all your life, you may not know anything but making paper. In it, the state must support. Helkkarin good that the ministers came, ”he pondered.

Jämsäläinen Eila Kantala recalled that Jämsä has always been built on two paper mills and has therefore been solvent. Now that the second one leaves, it will quickly show up in the municipality’s economy.

He, too, hoped that the paperworkers would be left alone, but that they would be provided with all possible additional training and guidance.

“It seems that the ministers are trying at least something and not leaving them empty,” Kantala said.

It was with these words that Prime Minister Sanna Marin commented on the situation at the press conference

During the day, he and Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari met with representatives of the city, the factory and employees behind closed doors.

Exceptionally, both factory shop stewards did not comment on the situation on Friday in any way.

“Ette not alone and we won’t leave you alone, ”Marin said in the yard of an old newly renovated nursery school in the sunshine. He said the situation is very difficult for workers, families and the region as a whole, but at the same time he said the state is committed to finding replacement jobs. He also asked for social responsibility from UPM.

“When we look at the future of the industry, it’s clear we can’t stay put. This is also my message to UPM and other industry players: we need investment in the future. The state is ready to work with companies. Now we also need companies involved. ”

Mayor of Jämsä Hanna Helaste According to the company, the closure of the Kaipola plant will cause Jämsä a loss of approximately EUR 25–30 million per year.

Jämsä’s youth were reminded at the event by students who had left home from school, whose tearing sound from mopeds at times completely obscured the ministers’ speeches.