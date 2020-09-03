Paper industry “Closing the Kaipola is not a very dramatic change for printing houses in the end” – Newsprint will henceforth be sourced from Russia, Sweden and Germany

Printing houses point out that the availability of newsprint in northern Europe is now good and that its raw material, recycled fiber, is abundant and inexpensive.

Newsprint there will hardly be a shortage in Finland, although its production at the country’s only newsprint mill in Jämsä will cease. This is the assessment of newsprint and magazine houses and their representative organizations. Forest company UPM announced last week that it would close its Kaipola paper mill.

From now on, all newsprint will have to be ordered from abroad, such as Russia, Sweden and Germany, which are already the top three countries for imports.

“Closing the Kaipola is not a very dramatic change for printing houses in the end, although many have used it for the most part,” says the federal director. Elias Wilderness House About the graphic industry. Erämaja is also the branch director of the Media Association.

“Finland From the point of view of industry and also Sanoma Media Finland, the closure of the Kaipola plant is unfortunate news, as we have had a long-term cooperation with UPM and the plant, ”says Sanoma’s Director of Production and Logistics. Timo Tassi.

Sanoma, to which Helsingin Sanomat belongs, is Finland’s largest user of newsprint.

Tassik emphasizes that the availability of newsprint is good in Northern Europe: “Our reader customers do not have to worry about printing out due to a shortage of paper.”

According to Tassi, Kaipola is currently Sanoma’s most significant single supplier of newsprint, but it is already being purchased from Sweden and Russia.

“In the future, we can also buy newsprint from UPM’s German mill, but negotiations are still ongoing,” says Tassi.

“Negotiations are indeed underway and there are several options. UPM has also presented alternative solutions, such as delivery from Germany, ”Tassi explains.

Neither another large newsprint user in Central Finland, is not very concerned about the availability of paper.

President and CEO Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi commented on the closure of Kaipola to Yle last week: “UPM will certainly continue to be one of our partners. So far, we have received some paper from Russia and Sweden. In the future, UPM is likely to supply it from Germany. Options are now being explored. ”

Graphic According to the Industrial Wilderness House, dependence on imports is likely to increase the cost of transporting newsprint somewhat, but their share will not become very high.

Wilderness recalls that the demand for newsprint has been declining for years, and the price in line with the oversupply of newsprint.

“Actually, it was expected that Kaipola would be on the trigger mainly because of the cost level,” says Erämaja.

In Kaipola, low-cost recycled fiber is used as the main raw material for newsprint, but its availability is better in Germany, for example, says Erämaja. The price of recycled fiber has come down in recent years, which is partly explained by the fact that China no longer procures recycled fiber from Europe for the former model.

“In Finland, the paper recycling rate is one of the highest in the world, but when the population is small, the volume is not sufficient for production needs,” says Erämaja.

Kaipola factory is due to end by the end of 2020.

The mill with three paper machines and 450 jobs is one of the largest paper mills in Finland. One of the three paper machines is the last newsprint-focused machine in the country.

The company listed the reasons for the closure of the mill as, among other things, labor and the price of pulpwood and energy, logistics costs, ie the location of the mill, and issues related to regulation and taxation. According to the company, the coronavirus pandemic has further reduced the demand for printing paper.

UPM also said it plans to sell the Shotton paper mill in Wales. The mill currently produces 250,000 tons of newsprint

Stora Enso stopped producing newsprint in Finland ten years ago when it closed its mill in Varkaus.

Newsprint Consumption in Finland in the second year was 109,000 tonnes per year. Of that, paper imported from Russia accounts for about one-fifth.

Newsprint consumption has fallen by more than a third in less than a decade.

In Kaipola, about 50,000 tons of newsprint are produced per year.