Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Opendeveloped by Cellar Vault Gamesis the most complex and perfected sequel of Paper Ghost Stories 7ampreviously released. The chapter previousalso included in Third Eye Open, served as a introduction and experimentation of the genre for the development team, and therefore it is important to understand in depth the story told. in this new title, which we have tested on PC (Steam), but which is also available on consoles.

A little girl with a special gift

There history it is divided into eleven chaptersincluding 7 am (useful as an introduction) and tells the story of Tinga six-year-old girl born with a unique power, the ability to see ghosts!

Once you move into your new home, Ting immediately get to know Xua little girl dead many years before that he doesn’t remember nothing of his past. Xiu decides to become his friend and to follow and protect her no matter what happens, supporting her even in difficulty daily that the child must face for her growth.

Ting does not hide his friendship with the ghost girl, in fact, he often presents her as his improve friend to parents and new acquaintances, which makes his integration with others extremely complicated.

There presence of Xiu obviously it exacerbates the relationship already conflictual with Ting’s father, extremely severewho believes that her “imaginary friend” is just a distraction from her duties as a daughter and student once she enters the local school. Her mother, on the other hand, more comprehensivedoes not hinder Ting and Xiu’s friendship, but rather tries to mediate between father and daughter, unleashing her husband’s ire on more than one occasion.

Unbreakable friendships

The game is about themes theimportant and delicate on tiptoe, touching on strong topics such as the deathmurder, illness but also mood troubled by a young girl entering adolescence, with all its pros and cons.

In fact the narration follows the growth of Ting, from the first childhood at the beginning of theadolescencealways dotted with events that are anything but normal, such as several encounters with ghosts more or less turbulent.

We are also witnesses to the birth of very important friendships for Ting, like the one with the school friend Mei Lianor the neighbor’s Yong Lewho not only know her secret, but also support her in dangerous situations at the edge of reality.

A “living” paper horror, unique and folkloristic

The game is not a horror properly speaking, since there is a lack of openly explicit situations scary. In fact the story alternates between vicissitudes of daily life and vaguely events disturbing such as an encounter with a vengeful spirit in the woods, or a child drowning in the school Ting attends.

Everything is fine situation but it is addressed with delicacy and sensitivityto the point that it is empathize both with the young protagonist and her friends, but also with the entity more or less hostile that he meets by chance.

The style graph It is undoubtedly unique and never seen before: it is inspired by the style of the paper theater “living” of folklore Chineseand is enriched by sound effects which replicate the noises of the paper with every movement of the characters. missions are pinned on a notebook similar to a Scrapbook that Ting uses to mark, like a diarythe events that happen to her from time to time, but also the goals to pursue.

What the player must do, to accompany Ting in his growthis to help her navigate between puzzles simple (perhaps too much), explorations very limited, and face conversations with friends (or enemies) in order to overcome is obstacles physical, but also emotional.

There are game sections with some Quick Time Eventsdevices used to give a sense of voltage and concern to the player in particularly tense situations and danger.

Linguistic and religious uniqueness

Another peculiarity of this game is the presence of a English “contaminated” by terms in tongue Malaysianwhich is spoken by all the characters, including the protagonist. During the game you happen to eat dishes typicalto learn ways of saying to highlight happiness, disgust, anger, but also to discover beliefs And traditions belonging to the culture Chineseespecially those that have to do with the death and with the world ofbeyond.

In conclusion, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open it’s pleasant, it’s fun, passionatebut it doesn’t drag you in right away, it takes its time to take offand to make the player fond of the protagonist and the characters that surround her.

It’s interesting that style which takes up the paper theaterThe sound effects which amplify the immersion and give the idea of ​​playing with little dolls made of cardboard cut out and colored, just like the ones created by Ting.

But the column sound it’s a lot anonymous and easily forgettable, the history too guided and at times a little discounted: it almost seems like watching a mini play (of paper, precisely) in which the player it’s a mere spectatorand not a full participant.

This does not take away that the experience final can enrich and satisfy, but above all it sensitizes us in accepting And comprehend the next one, even when it seems in appearance too “strange” or with bad intentions.