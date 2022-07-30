





By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Canadian Paper Excellence said on Friday that it had been authorized by the court to complete the acquisition of 100% of Eldorado Brasil Celulose, which was immediately contested by J&F, the current parent company of Eldorado.

The court decision was the latest move in a five-year dispute over the deal. According to a statement released on Friday night, Paper Excellence said that Judge Renata Maciel, of the second Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts, had agreed with the arbitration decision last year that Paper Excellence, which already has 49, 4% of Eldorado, you can buy the rest.

The judge ruled that the arbitration process was correct and disregarded arguments against J&F Investimentos, the current parent company of Eldorado.

The arbitration had determined that the deal be closed for 15 billion reais, as provided for in the original contract.

J&F Investimentos “was surprised by the publication of the sentence, since the action is suspended by decision of the Court of Justice”, according to a note sent by the holding company. “If it were not void, the sentence would be reversed in a higher court, since it ignores evidence produced in the records themselves”, says the statement.

J&F alleges that one of the arbitrators was not exempt and that there was eavesdropping between J&F and its lawyers.

Since the acquisition of Eldorado, signed in 2017 but never completed, Paper Excellence has acquired control of US companies Resolute Forest Products and Domtar. In 2019, it bought Canadian Catalyst Paper.



