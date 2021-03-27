For those who live outside the distribution area for the magazine in paper, or simply didn’t manage to find a particular issue, you can now catch up here.

We used to send out a full PDF copy of the magazine each month to those interested but it never really took off and it seems a shame that if you are living in your home country and are unable to visit our area, you miss the news content of the magazine. So, we have decided to publish all the news articles from both the coastal and inland areas.

We have just published March’s articles and will continue to publish any news items in the paper edition at the end of each month. Note, that although this last batch are dated the end of February (when they were written) they appeared in the March issue.

You will find articles going back to June 2020 so there is plenty to read for those of you living abroad, or out of the distribution area, if you fancy it!

The articles written that will be included in the April edition, which should begin distribution on Wednesday the 1st, will appear on this site just before May.

