Did you know that all the news article included in the paper edition are uploaded onto this site a month later?

So, if you live outside our local distribution area for the paper edition, whether it’s inland Granada or beyond, or even the 2,400 odd readers who visit the site each month from the UK alone, you can catch up on all the news published in the magazine.

It’s worth explaining that if the article bears a date around the end of August, for example, it means that it was written then for the September issue.

In other words, the articles that have just been published in the October paper edition will be going up at the end of that month or the beginning of the next with ‘September’ dates on them.

All you have to do is click on the “Paper Edition” tab at the top of the page, just under the blue “Advertising” tag (see photo).

Tell your friends and neighbors 😉

(House News: Seaside Gazette)