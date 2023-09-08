The American packaging company WestRock wants to merge with Smurfit Kappa, the largest European supplier of paper and packaging material. Together, the companies would have a turnover of 34 billion dollars (31.8 billion euros). On Thursday, the two listed companies made known that they have far-reaching conversations.

Smurfit WestRock, as the new umbrella holding company is to be called, has a link with the Netherlands: in 2005, the British-Irish entrepreneur Tony Smurfit took over the paper company Kappa (an abbreviation of the words cardboard production and paper) Packaging.

In 2018, Smurfit Kappa also bought the Renkum paper factory Parenco. In the Netherlands, the company has about twenty branches that make boxes and packaging, from fruit trays to bulk cardboard.

Smurfit Kappa is now a European packaging giant with 48,000 employees, active in 35 countries. Turnover fell sharply in the past six months, after a peak during the corona pandemic. The packaging industry was faced with a shortage of paper during the corona crisis. There was so much demand for packaging material for online orders that paper prices more than doubled.

WestRock has 58,000 employees and three hundred production locations. The merger should save the companies $400 million annually in costs, with an expected $235 million in one-time costs to complete the merger. The new combination will soon have 67 paper mills (which mix fibers and process them into cardboard or paper) and 100,000 employees.

Strict recycling requirements

Together, the companies are better able to invest in the innovations that are necessary for the EU sustainability requirements. The EU is working on new legislation to allow the packaging industry to reuse more material. According to figures from the EU In 2020, every EU citizen threw away an average of 177 kilos of packaging material per year, of which 40% was paper and cardboard and 20% plastic. The amount of packaging material grew partly due to the popularity of online shopping.

Currently, 70 percent of paper is collected in the EU. In 2030 that should be 85 percent. According to industry association CEPI half of the paper fibers come from waste paper. Adding new fibers is necessary anyway, because paper fibers can 5 to 7 times being used.

Investors in the US responded positively to the plans: WestRock’s share price initially rose by more than 5 percent. In Europe, Smurfit Kappa lost 2 percent of its price. The acquisition still needs to be approved by shareholders and competition authorities.

