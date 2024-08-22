The federal government, the state of Lower Saxony and the owners have been negotiating with the banks in recent weeks, said the Chancellor. “We will not leave Meyer Werft alone.” The shipyard is not just any company, but an “industrial crown jewel” whose problem does not lie in the quality of its products.

Scholz also described the shipyard as being systemically important for the maritime economy in Germany. This is a prerequisite for the EU Commission to approve state aid. “I am sure that the Meyer Werft here in Papenburg will continue. You have my support,” stressed the Chancellor. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) had previously expressed optimism that the shipyard could be saved.

Read more soon on FAZ.NET

#Papenburg #Federal #government #save #ailing #Meyer #Werft