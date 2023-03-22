What happened! Magaly Medina He was upset with his production team when a technical failure occurred before issuing the ampay for Jossmery Toledo with the soccer player Paolo Hurtado. “The channel’s technicians stop lying to the executives,” said the ATV presenter, who had to send to a commercial court.

Despite the bad timing, the channel 9 presenter was finally able to broadcast the full report of the former police officer with the popular ‘Caballito’. Both were captured in Cusco in compromising situations.

This was the ampay of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado

Cameras from “Magaly TV, the firm” captured Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado kissing, despite the fact that the Peruvian team player is married. La “Urraca” said that they were going to be married for 10 years, however, this marriage would not continue.

In the images they are seen together in a well-known park in the imperial city while eating corn with cheese. The athlete was pending his cell phone and then they hugged.