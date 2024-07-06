Northwest Paper Mill It keeps in its halls a history full of memories of hundreds of generations of students who have been part of the student community of the different institutions of Guasave.

History

The company, founded in 1978, has been providing school supplies and stationery services to students for 46 years, so adapting to market needs has been the commercial strategy that has allowed it to remain in the market.

The owner and founder of PapeleramaPedro Miguel Sotelo Aguilar explained that the business has faced, over the years, important changes and challenges to its operations that have been overcome while maintaining profitability in its sales.

Market

Currently, the average number of customers is between 8,000 and 15,000 monthly buyers, which represents an average of 500 people per day. However, consumption ranges from a paper copy, which costs a few cents, to significant consumption that commonly occurs at the beginning of the school season each year.

“We must understand the changes that occur and be up to date, changing with them. That is evolution, and as Charles Darwin said, we must not adapt to what happens. It is not the strongest who will survive, but the one who adapts to the circumstances, and that is the situation,” he argued.

The business located in the central area of ​​Guasave generates 14 direct jobs plus indirect jobs that are supplied for the sale of school supplies in private micro-businesses, this is because the company acquires its stock of merchandise directly from manufacturers and through 100 permanent suppliers, which allows it to offer consumers more competitive prices than the competition.

Market challenges

The businessman explained that among the market challenges facing the paper sector in Sinaloa, the lack of economy of families stands out, since a few years ago citizens provided themselves with products without being so careful with their expenses, a situation that is particularizing current purchases where customers have moderate consumption.

He attributed the problem to the economic resource of 2,000 million pesos that stopped entering the state from the most important activity, which is agriculture, this due to the low price of grains affected the largest percentage of citizens of the Guasave population, which is 300,000 inhabitants, which is reflected in a loss in sales for his business that is around 10% to 15%.

Among other challenges that the sector faced a few years ago and was reflected in a drop in sales, he said, was the start of the government’s provision of free school supplies.

However, thanks to the adaptability of Papelerama’s management, it has managed to move forward and remain one of the companies with the most items for sale and the preference of the population.

“We try to buy, maintain the best relationships with suppliers and try to buy at the best possible price. We apply reasonable profits for expenses, details and everything that is worth it, but without profiting from the clients’ money,” he added.