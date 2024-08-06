“Watch, but don’t repeat it alone at home,” says Pape Salif Diémé (Zinguinchor, 1998) doing a backflip on a beach in Saint Louis, Senegal. He trains surrounded by children, teaching them easy acrobatics and, above all, how to have flow and style. “Hip hop is a game, a staging” explains Bboy Pape, as he is known by his stage name, a few days before travelling to France to take part in the Cultural Olympiadan event within the Paris 2024 programme in which art dialogues with sport and Olympic values. Diémé practises break dance, a discipline that is being incorporated for the first time as a sport at the Olympic Games. Of the 16 participants this year, there will only be one representative from the African continent, the Moroccan Bilal Mallakh (Bboy Billy) Pape Salif was on the right track, but he was unable to get the last 90 points he needed to reach the 500 needed to qualify as a representative of Senegal.

After having scored points in the championships in Rabat (Morocco) and Montpellier (France) in May 2023, Salif was hoping to participate in the Madrid Urban Sports in June 2023 to complete their points and qualify for the Paris Olympics. But he says that the demonstrations and political uprisings of those months in Senegal blocked the aid from the Ministry of Sport, preventing the athletes from obtaining the necessary requirements to apply for a visa for Spain. “If we don’t have visas, we can’t compete in the big events,” explains the young man, stressing that the Rabat tournament was the only qualifying tournament on the entire continent. “Our countries have to get more involved,” he claims.

Pape Salif Diémé photographed in Montpellier (France), in May 2023. Ray Demski (Photo: Ray Demski)

Still, Pape will be present at the Olympic event, along with his group of break dance Power Crewafter having been awarded in the Francophonie Games in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) last year. The team, made up of five dancers, received the gold medal for best choreography and the silver medal for best dance. battle (battle, another of the categories), as well as an invitation to perform two shows in Paris on August 6 and 7.

The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games were the first Olympic event to include the break dance as a sport in the medal table. Paris is now introducing the adult category, which will take the form of one-on-one battles, in which athletes will compete by dancing to music they do not know beforehand, played by a DJ.

For Salif, this addition has its pros and cons. “If the dancer is considered an athlete, we will have more possibilities of financial support,” he reflects. “However, being considered a sport regulates hip hop, diminishing the creative capacity, eliminating tricks that came from the street and above all the attitude: the meaning of hip hop is being lost.”

“From a cultural perspective, anyone can dance, a tall person, a short person, a fat person, a thin person, a person with a handicap… there is total freedom. In the break dance sporting no, so many dancers do not feel comfortable or are simply not recognized as part of the system,” he concludes.

Learning to dance in an internet cafe

Of Diola ethnicity and Gambian origins, Salif grew up in a large family that sees dance as a means of everyday expression. “When someone is born, gets married or dies, or while we are farming, we dance. Working and dancing: it is our way of understanding the world,” he reflects.

He started out in football in the multicultural neighbourhood of Lyndiane, in Zinguinchor (where international footballer Krépin Diatta is also from), but soon moved on to martial arts and gymnastics, standing out for his great flexibility. When his neighbours from Guinea Bissau brought music house When he arrived in the neighbourhood, Salif knew that his true passion was dancing. “The only condition my mother set for me was to study, but I knew that dance would be my profession,” he recalls, happy to have managed to get into university, where he is finishing his degree in Graphic Arts.

“I paid 250 CFA francs [menos de 40 céntimos de euro] to connect for 20 minutes at my uncle’s internet cafe and learn new steps on YouTube breakwhich he then repeated at home for hours,” he explains, laughing. Thanks to the association Kaay Fecc He trained with different professionals and in 2022 he won the National Battle of Senegal, which consolidated his position in the sector. “Between shows, competitions and classes I manage to make a living from what I like the most,” he admits. He supplements his income thanks to his small infographic company.

Apart from Paris, Salif’s current challenge is another: Dakar 2026. In two years, the Senegalese capital will host the Youth Olympic Gamesthe first competition that the International Olympic Committee has organised on the African continent. Its role here will not be to compete, but to train the new generations, or, as it says, “to build a legacy in the break dance Senegalese”. And, why not, add medals. “Our goal is that Senegalese athletes can win trophies here, in Dakar.” Salif is one of the trainers who works with the Senegalese Sports Dance Federation for the selection and training of young talents in preparation for the big event. “In Dakar and Zinguinchor there is already a hip hop culture,” he says, “it is a discipline that is taking root in Senegal.”

For the past few years he has been a regular trainer with various cultural organisations and at the Casa Break School in Zinguinchor. “Transmission is my obsession. My biggest dream is to have my own dance school and help Senegalese boys and girls develop their talent: dance can be a way of expression but also a profession,” he says. The first challenge will be faced in two years. They are playing at home.

