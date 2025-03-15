Pape Gueye’s life (Montreuil, January 24, 1999) has not been simple. His parents left Senegal to find in France a job that feed a family of five children, and while they did, he grew up with him … objective of becoming the support of all of them. He succeeded, reaching the football elite, but along the way he found more stones than carpets. Today he receives with his Villarreal to Madrid (18.30) and before he sits with ABC in a talk in Spanish that shows important advances with our language.

“What area of ​​France emigrated your parents?”

—A Montreuil, a city east of the periphery of Paris, which is where I was born. But I was only one year. Then we moved to Blanc-Mesnil, near the Saint-Denis area and with 13 years I went to play LE HAVRE. Now my family lives in a central area of ​​Paris, 20 minutes from the Elysees fields, along with my four brothers.

“What do your parents do?”

“My father made typical clothes of Senegal and France and my mother was a cleansing, but now they don’t work thanks to where I have arrived.”

“How was your childhood in Blanc-Menil?”

“Overnquila, family and football at all hours.” I was a happy child and there I still have very good friends.

“Was good child?”

-Yeah. I was shy and not very hardworking at school, but the most important thing for my parents was my behavior and respect for teachers and classmates.

—The eating to five children should not be simple.

“My parents worked very hard for us and that’s why now I have to return it.” It is my way of thanking them. I am proud of the education they have given me and I think they are very happy for me.

“You have told me that you have become the economic support of your family, but it is not usual for a 25 -year -old to keep your brothers and parents.

“For me it is a pleasure.” It’s my family, I can and I want to do it. Now I have money and I must take care of them. Before I am well, my family has to be fine. It is not a weight, I consider it normal.

—It was born in France and was in the inferiors of the Gala team, but then decided to play with Senegal, with which he won the Africa Cup in 2021. How did that decision be created?

“It’s a decision that came out of my heart.” I talked to my parents and told them that it was not only a matter of football, but after football and what I could do for Senegal. I want to do things for my country, now and when I retire. Senegal is very important for me and my parents.

“What can you help your country?”

“Senegal is a country that is advancing a lot.” Every time I go there I see that the constructions have multiplied. It has a lot of potential and young people have to support that growth so that every time people can live better.

“Is football important there?”

“Senegal is a country that loves football.” In the streets there are always children playing, even barefoot. The passion of my country for football reminds me of Argentina.

He finished and debuted professionally at Le Havre. His contract ended there in 2020 and that year he signed as a free agent for the Watford. It was an important leap to go to the Premier, but that was not as they said it was going to be and a fine of 2.5 million euros and four months of suspension fell. What really happened?

“My agent was a friend of my parents since before I was born.” There was a relationship of maximum trust. When I was going to sign for the Watford, it verbally told me the details of the contract, but he did it in English and I knew almost nothing English. Then, with the contract already signed and a copy of it, we asked for a French translation and turned out that nothing he had told me was true. He cheated on me and stole my signing cousin. In addition, I signed a salaryly descending contract year after year and the first season had to go to the Watford subsidiary. That is why I refused to go there despite having signed the contract and ended up signing another with the Olympique de Marseille, and with my older sister acting as an agent. It was a very hard moment for me and my family, and it served as a lesson.

—The FIFA sanctioned him for breach of the contract and despite the appeal, the TAS confirmed this sanction in the summer of 2023. How did he pay those 2.5 million fine?

“Marseille paid.” My family saved me because it was a lot of money and I had no way to pay it.

“There in Marseille, and then also in the six months she was in Sevilla, coincided with Sampaoli.” Is it true that he is the most bad coach who has seen football playing?

“Yes, yes, as a player is very bad, but it’s a top coach.” A character. In my first training with him he told us: ‘The players who are not intelligent cannot play with me’. And I thought, ‘to be the first message, be careful.’ Within the field it is a serious, hard and hardworking person, but it is affectionate and friendly.

—What differences are there between the French and Spanish league?

—The French is more physical than technical, that’s why I like Spain. Here all teams play football, from the goalkeeper to the striker, as he did with Sampaoli in the Marseille. In France there are many teams that do not want the ball and only seek to defend and hit. That does not happen in Spain.

“His Villarreal loves to play football.” Complicated match for Madrid today, and above with the accumulated tiredness of Champions.

“I already knew Marcelino from her stage in Marseille.” He loves the possession game and the midfielders insist that we must have four eyes. Against Madrid it will be a hard and complicated party, but for them too. We want to play the Champions League next season.