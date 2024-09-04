The Ghosts of Norris

Even though he is driving the car to beat for the first time, Landon Norris continues to live a phase of career without much satisfaction. So, after the peremptory success of Zandvoort that seemed to have chased away certain ghosts, In Monza the young McLaren driver had a problematic Sunday. He did indeed collect a third place that allows him to reduce (but by only eight points) the gap in the drivers’ standings to his friend and rival Max Verstappen, but he once again lost the first position on the first lap, this time suffering a maneuver from his teammate Oscar Piastri.

The Papaya Rules McLaren

In short, it’s not an easy moment for the English talent: not only for the seven pole positions (five in the race, two in the Sprint Race) wasted on the first lap, but also for the too timid support from the team and his partner. Appealing to the now infamous “Papaya rules” that Andrea Stella talked about during the Monza weekend, the young Australian didn’t think twice before launching an attack at the Roggia variant, snatching the provisional lead from Norris (who was then also overtaken by Leclerc).

Norris lashes out on Twitch

“Papaya rules” which have obviously become the main topic in the post-Monza, partly due to the not-so-disinterested thanks of Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, partly because it was a contributing factor (along with the race strategy) to the defeat at the hands of Leclerc’s Ferrari. An issue which inevitably went viral on the web as well as a source of mockery. In fact, during a simulated race on iRacing, teammate Max Fewtrell who was starting alongside Norris did not hesitate to make fun of his friend: “Lando, ‘Papaya rules’ in turn-1”. The young Englishman’s exasperated, untranslatable reply during the live broadcast on Twitch was: “Oh, f*cking hell!”