Gina Rodriguez, star of the famous TV series Jane The Virgin, became a mother for the first time: her husband Joe Locicero gave her the joy

Great news for the many fans of Gina Rodríguez. The American actress, now 38, has in fact recently become a mother for her first time. Neither the new mother nor the new father Joe Locicero thought of giving the happy announcement, but the US site Pagesix. Some paparazzi have in fact intercepted the actress on the streets of Los Angeles, while she was walking with her baby in her pouch.

Credit: Pagesix.com

One of the most popular actresses on the US television scene and beyond, thanks to her leading role in one of the most followed and loved series by audiences practically all over the world, she has just become first time mom.

This is Gina Rodriguez, the main star of Jane The Virgin, an American comedy-drama and romantic television series that tells the story of Jane Gloriana Villanuevaa young twenty-three with dreams of becoming a writer and happily engaged to Michael Cordero Jr, a young and ambitious detective from Miami.

For the role of Jane Gloriana Villanueva, Rodriguez won the Golden Globe for best actress in a Musical or Comedy Series and received two other nominations for the same award.

The actress is happily married to Joe Lociceroalso an actor, as well as an MMA fighter, known right on the set of Jane The Virgin.

It was the 2016 when the two they met for the first time. They were filming an episode of Season 3 when he arrived on set to play the role of a stripper. Since then they have met, engaged and never separated again.

Gina Rodriguez has given birth

Credit: hereisgina – Instagram

In the 2019in May, the two pronounced the fateful yes and in October 2022, however, they announced to the world that they would soon become parents for the first time.

On social media, the actress has published several beautiful photographic shots, which portray her together with her husband, in which the main protagonist is her baby bump which was already huge then.

Credit: hereisgina – Instagram

Gina hasn’t published in the last few weeks no update about her pregnancy, but i paparazzi they intercepted her on the streets of Los Angeles, the city where the star lives, while she was walking with her baby in her arms.

It hasn’t arrived yet no confirmation by new parents, but the clues speak quite clearly.

Still no news regarding the name, gender and date of birth of the baby. Even if the blue onesie let us assume that it is a little boy.