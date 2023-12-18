Paparazzi captured Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima without makeup. The corresponding pictures appeared on the publication's website Page Six.

The 42-year-old fashion model was spotted with her 14-year-old daughter Valentina. So, the celebrity was dressed in black leggings, a hoodie with a black and white print, sneakers and white high socks. The posted frames show that there is no makeup on her face and her hair is down.

Readers of the publication decided to comment on the star’s natural appearance in the comments under the material. “Yes, she is getting old. Just leave her alone,” “Her face is terrible,” “She would age beautifully without any fillers, Botox or lifts,” “She really ruined her face,” “She looks like an ordinary Latina from Miami,” they wrote They.

Previously, Adriana Lima posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine after being accused of plastic surgery. Then the model posed for the camera in a black bodysuit, the left sleeve of which was made of transparent fabric and decorated with lace.