Papa Pérez makes himself heard again. Because it’s everyone’s fault, except his son…

Jantje laughs, Jantje cries. That was somewhat the atmosphere at Red Bull after the Japanese Grand Prix. Max Verstappen dominated like never before. Everything he touched turned to gold. Only he didn’t hit anyone, he just overtook correctly.

How different it was with Sergio Pérez… The best man had a hell of a weekend. Seriously, it honestly couldn’t have been much worse than what he showed. Two wings demolished, penalty because he overtook people under the safety car, two fellow competitors eliminated. So completely upset.

But that wasn’t Sergio’s fault. According to Papa Pérez.

Papa Pérez: Red Bull is working against my son

According to him, the entire Red Bull team is built around Max Verstappen. If Max wants a car with more front grip, he will get it. And so does Sergio. If Max wants an extra fast sticker on the nose, he gets it. And so does Sergio.

That’s all well and good, but according to dad Pérez, his son is the victim. There is only room for 1 world champion and that is Max, he says. And Checo has to come to terms with that. Whose deed.

By the way, it is funny that Papa Pérez previously said that there is no favorite within the team. And that his son is one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid. Luckily he still believes in it. Sergio himself is not…

This article Papa Pérez: Red Bull is working against my son first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Papa #Pérez #Red #Bull #working #son