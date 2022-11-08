Migrants, the Pope’s change of pace in that adverse conjunction “but”. The analysis

There is a new fact that has occurred in recent days but that has not been adequately perceived in its importance and that is the harmony between Pope Francis and Giorgia Meloni regarding i migrants.

A particularly difficult issue – as is known – which the League had already confronted with at the time of the yellow-green government and which had then provoked tensions and frictions with the Vatican, despite that Matteo Salvini professed to be a practicing Catholic and exhibit rosaries and crucifixes.

It all started on the papal plane that was returning from Bahrain. The Dadas usual, he chatted with journalists and made considerations that surprised. He began by praising the “woman” Giorgia Meloni: “The first woman to lead a government in Italy? “It is a challenge. The new government begins now, I am here: I wish it the best. I always wish the best to a government, because the government is for everyone and I wish it the best so that it can carry Italy forward”.

Then he continued, hoping for stability of the government itself: “Is it right that from the beginning of the century up to now Italy has had 20 governments? Let’s finish with these jokes …”. And then he went into the merits: “At sea, life must be saved. But Italy, this government, cannot do anything without an agreement with Europethe responsibility is European “.

Is exactly in the adverse conjunction “but” which fully expresses the change in the Pope’s thought. In that sentence there is a whole political program and that is that the government is doing well to save the fragile but the “responsibility is European” and therefore Europe must also take its responsibilities and that is its share of migrants and perhaps in this discourse is also part of what Salvini proposes to “return” the migrants to the states indicated by the flag flying the NGO ship, in the recent case Norway and Germany.

Subscribe to the newsletter

