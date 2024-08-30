No avenue has been named after him, but his face is printed on polo shirts, paintings and murals; the mausoleum where he rests has become a pilgrimage sanctuary, where the needy come in search of healing and hope; and his heartfelt voice, educated among the splinters of the street and the dust of the hills, without embellishments or sophistication, continues to brighten the sorrows of the marginalized and of those who left the mountains to start from the bottom in the capital of Lima.

Lorenzo Palacios Quispe, widely known as Jackal, He is the most resonant star of the tributaries of Peruvian tropical music that converge in that abundant and colorful river called chicha. Like other legends, he left this world early, back in June 1994. He did not reach 45 years of age, due to a series of illnesses that he did not pay attention to, but it was enough for him to create an outlandish style – sequined suits, jewelry and a curly mane that distinguished him – and to nest hymns like Wind either I am provincial and to make this strange fusion of Andean folklore, New Wave and rock and roll stop being glanced at and can now be heard in a bar, as if at a book fair.

It is midday in the vicinity of El Migrante Park, in the district of La Victoria, in what was once La Parada, a wholesale market that provided sustenance for several generations of peasants and provincials, including Chacalón’s large family. The atmosphere has not changed much. Short, stocky men, bare-chested, carrying sacks of potatoes on their backs; sweat-soaked merchants pushing heavy carts; ladies with braids selling yucca, tomatoes and squash in the open air, barely on plastic mats; stalls selling cornmeal or fried flour dishes capable of soothing the stomach; skinny, woolly dogs sunbathing; pigeons pecking at corn kernels; and piles of aromatic herb stalks waiting for the garbage truck.

On one of the park benches sits a small, ashen-haired man, wearing a brightly colored hat, an open violet-colored shirt, and an old polo shirt with a crucified Chacalón on one of the walls of Machu Picchu, almost like a deity. This is Alfredo Villar Lurquin, a researcher of popular art, curator, and chicha DJ, who has just debuted as a novelist with Papa Huayco (Fondo de Cultura Económica), a book that portrays Chacalón from different perspectives, and that, based on his enigmatic figure, outlines the migrant Lima of the last century, thriving, chaotic and oppressed.

“It is no coincidence that Chacalón was born and raised during the first invasion of Lima, which was the one on San Cosme Hill. I wanted to connect Chacalón’s story with that popular outpouring, that landslide of people that was the arrival of the provincial masses in the fifties,” says Villar, a vinyl collector, who has woven a novel that experiments with language, inspired by Oswaldo Reynoso, Cabrera Infante and Andrés Caicedo. A musical novel that is also read with the ears, and where the sound of synthesizers and electric guitar alternates with the explosion of a car bomb. A novel, anchored in testimonies and true data, that according to its author tries to present the artist with his nuances, distancing himself from sugary versions such as the TV series Chacalón, el ángel del pueblo, broadcast in 2005.

Abandoned by his biological father, Chacalón grew up with his fourteen siblings, sleeping in one-seater wire bunks on the slopes of San Cosme Hill. He sold gelatin, lollipops and chewing gum on buses, in squares and bars; he carried sacks of rice, potatoes and sweet potatoes; and when his stomach growled he didn’t hesitate to borrow some fruit and other food. He left school in his second year of high school to be a shoemaker and then became a singer, replacing his brother Alfonso Escalante Quispe, better known as Chacal, in Grupo Celeste. He got his nickname from him.

“Politicians always talk about how they work for the poor, but in reality they have never been hungry. They have been little piranha (a juvenile thief who steals in a group), and having been in prison (for attacking a policeman with the tip of a bottle) made him very empathetic. Chacalón was very sensitive to the suffering of others because he remembered his own suffering, and that made him a very generous person. That is perhaps the element that differentiates him from other artists of his time and that aroused more affection,” explains the writer Alfredo Villar, in reference to the legends that Chacalón was open-handed when someone asked him for help.

This genuine detachment, without self-promotion, has elevated him to the category of popular saint. The chronicler Eloy Jáuregui placed him alongside Sarita Colonia, to whom a series of miracles are attributed. “He was the artist who lived in the magma of the cruelest poverty and today he continues to be a paradigm of the exiles who consider him a saint. He occupies the male version of another character venerated by the humble, thieves and prostitutes, Sarita Colonia,” said Jáuregui. From the Carpa Grau, his Carnegie Hall, Chacalón used to be a peacemaker: he calmed the flying showers of drunks, who made the gesture of cutting their arms with their index fingers to dance to his music.

“Chicha is perhaps our most sophisticated cultural product, along with food. In that sense, Chacalón has become a National Heritage. Not only for migrants but for every Peruvian who finds in him a story of progress. He is an essential figure of Peru,” underlines Alfredo Villar, author of Papá Huayco, from a corner of Gamarra, a commercial emporium that borders the Parque El Migrante. Another red carpet of Peruvianness in its purest form. On June 24th, it was thirty years since Chacalón left. The El Ángel Cemetery was packed, almost like a coliseum or a fairground. There was no shortage of beer cases or songs. Entire families ended up hoarse and drunk to honor that phrase with which he will always be remembered: “When Chacalón sings, the hills go down.”

