Sunny Deol Birthday: Actor-turned-politician Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol has turned 64 on Monday. On this occasion, his father actor Dharmendra and brother actor Bobby Deol took to social media to wish him. Dharmendra shared the old video on his social media account. The video is made by Sunny’s fans.

The actor captioned the video, “Recalling Sunny’s birthday.” Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby Deol shared a picture of Sunny Deol on Instagram and congratulated him on his birthday.

Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy birthday to the best soul! A brother, a father, a friend.” With this, Bobby has also created a heart emoji.

Sunny Deol is recognized among Bollywood’s top action actors. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the 1983 film ‘Betab’. He got films such as ‘Tridev’, ‘Chalbaaz’, ‘Fatal’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Dar’, ‘Border’, ‘Big Brother’, ‘Apne’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Poster Boys’ etc. I am known for taking work.

Along with this, Sunny has also directed films ‘Ghayal Once Again’ and ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.