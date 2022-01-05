Pope Francis said on Wednesday (5) that, at a time when pets “take the place of children”, adoption “is among the highest forms of love” and urged authorities to ease procedures for this form of access to paternity and maternity.

“I hope that institutions are always ready to help in this sense of adoption, seriously controlling, but also simplifying the procedure necessary to make the dream of so many little ones who need a family come true, and so many spouses who want to give themselves in love ,” Francisco said.

In front of dozens of people gathered in the Paul VI Room of the Vatican to hear him during the general audience on Wednesday, which this time had a surprising circus number, the pontiff reflected on the figure of Saint Joseph and fatherhood.

“Dogs and cats take the place of children. Denying paternity and maternity diminishes us, takes away our humanity, civilization is aging”, said the pontiff, citing the choice of not having children as “a form of selfishness”, before quoting someone who asked himself: “Who will pay my pension? If there are no children? Who will take care of me?”.

“I ask St. Joseph for the grace of awakening consciences and thinking about it: to have children”, also affirming that “maternity or paternity is the fullness of a person’s life”, before assuring that “having a child is always a risk, both natural and of adoption, however, it is riskier not to have” and that our civilization today “is a little orphan”, a feeling “that hurts a lot”.

In this sense, he referred to adoption, whose “bond is not secondary”, but rather a “type of choice (which) is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses want to be fathers and mothers!”.

“We must not be afraid to choose the path of adoption, to take the ‘risk of acceptance.’ I hope that institutions are always ready to help in this sense of adoption, seriously controlling, but also simplifying the procedure necessary to fulfill the dream of so many little ones who need a family, and so many spouses who want to give themselves in love.” , he requested.

At the end of the audience, a group of members of the circus Rony Roller, who is currently in Rome, performed for the pontiff with a piece that included juggling, gymnastics and music that raised applause and some screams from the faithful present.