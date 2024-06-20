The situation between Ramazzotti and Virzì degenerated to the point that the owners of the Roman restaurant on the Aventine called the police.

Some couples are destined to be talked about even long after their separation. In this case, we have to record a new “episode” that has to do with the recent and violent discussion between Micaela Ramazzotti and her ex-husband Paolo Virzì.

The argument had a few days ago rekindled a not so kind exchange between the two, with the actress throwing a harsh dig at the director. What happened to bring the lightning back into the picture between the two? According to the newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’, last Monday Micaela Ramazzotti and Paolo Virzì had a heated confrontation, first verbally and then physically. It seems it even got to the point of pushing.

The situation between the two degenerated to the point that the owners of the Roman restaurant on the Aventine, where the actress was having dinner with her new partner, found themselves forced to call the police and an ambulance to help Virzì’s daughter. The young woman apparently suffered a slight injury to her arm as a result of a fall after the argument. In short, everything needs to be clarified but the clash was clear to everyone.

The director he broke his silence only a few hours after the news broke, in a very calm and prudent manner. A statement released through the lawyer Grazia Volo announces the desire to clarify the issue with her ex-wife in the best possible way, and privately. The actress, however, responded today, June 20, with a press note to ANSA that was not exactly diplomatic. Paolo Virzì tried to provide his own version without wanting to spark further gossip:

Regarding the unpleasant news published, I do not wish to make any statements and I invoke the right to privacy for my entire family. I have never discussed private matters in my professional career and I do not intend to do so now. […] Micaela Ramazzotti was a very important woman for me. I trust that we will be able to resolve this incident.

Micaela Ramazzotti, however, has not been exactly moderate in expressing herself to the press. The actress, in fact, has a completely different vision and has expressed it in her own answer to her ex-husband Virzì. “I am not surprised by Paolo’s desperate attempt to only preserve his public image. On the other hand, he has always given more importance to that than to the serenity of his family and his loved ones, or presumed such.” It certainly won’t be such a light issue given the great resentment that still animates the couple.