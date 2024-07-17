Nothing to be done for Paolo Tassi: he died in a sports field in the Bologna area under the eyes of his wife

A tragedy occurred yesterday, Tuesday 16 July, at a sports field in Casalecchio di Reno, in the Bologna area. The 64-year-old Paul Ratespresident of Real Caselecchio, a team that plays in the First Category, lost his life following the anaphylactic shock caused by the bite of some insects.

The dynamics of the drama

The accident occurred in the early afternoon yesterday, around 3.45pm. The victim was at the sports field Veroneseon the way Salvador Allende. And it is right here that Tassi was bitten by some insects and, shortly after, felt ill.

According to initial reconstructions of the incident, the man, once he realized he had been bitten, warned his wife via a message Francesca. The woman, who worked assiduously with her husband in the activity of the sports club and in the management of the activities connected to it, immediately arrived at the field to check on her husband’s conditions. Conditions which, unfortunately, they degenerated in a very short time.

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 staff and the cardiologist present on board the medical car that arrived immediately on the scene, there was nothing that could be done for Paolo Tassi. Every attempt at resuscitation by the paramedics was in vain. The man died in front of his wife and friends present.

The Carabinieri of the Casalecchio station were also present at the scene of the tragedy, intent on reconstructing the exact dynamics of the accident. However, only the medical examination will establish the real reasons for death and the precise type of insect that first caused the anaphylactic shock and then the cardiac arrest.

Paolo Tassi had been retired for a few years, after having worked in various companies in the electromechanical sector. He leaves behind his wife Francesca and a son.

emergency ambulance

The Mayor’s Message of Condolence for the Death of Paolo Tassi

One of the first to be informed of the terrible news was the mayor Matthew Ruggeri. A friend and admirer of the victim, he expressed his deep regret for this premature death in the following words:

“I was notified shortly after the event and immediately went to the camp. The news shocked me. I expressed my grief for what had happened and my closeness to Francesca. The paramedics had just finished their intervention. They told me that everything possible had been done, but that the situation was already compromised when they arrived”.