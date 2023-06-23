“Right now everyone feels entitled and obliged to talk about Berlusconi and Napoli. So I’m not talking about Naples or Berlusconi!”. The Star Paolo Sorrentino arrives by surprise, overwhelms the piazza and in the aftermath of Napoli’s third Scudetto and the death of the founder of Canale 5, he – who has dedicated films to both of them – prefers to remain slyly silent.

The meeting in Piazza San Cosimato (Rome) on 21 June was not foreseen in the “Cinema in Piazza” 2023 program and was announced at the last moment, but this did not prevent a huge crowd from flocking to the screening of It was the hand of Godwhich was also attended by the producer Lorenzo Mieli and the protagonist Filippo Scotti.

“I dressed elegant – he says as soon as he got on stage – but only because I have to go to a party afterwards”. The author of The consequences of love he is an old acquaintance of the guys from Cinema America, returning from the historic victory to prevent the demolition of the Trastevere hall.

A struggle that lasted ten years, during which they opened the Cinema Troisi (right in front of the Nuovo Sacher by Nanni Moretti) and launched the Cinema in Piazza review which had already seen the presence of the Neapolitan director in 2019.

“I thought It was the hand of God served to exorcise my problems – says the Oscar-winning director – and in part it was, also because I talked about it for a year with Filippo, and therefore in the end I exorcised my problems by talking about them until boredom. But then I discovered that this film speaks much more to that broad category of young people who live a sentence by Sartre who claimed that hell was other people”.

“Because as teenagers – continues Sorrentino – hell is the others: it’s the parents, friends, boys or girls who reject us, and therefore the film I hope will bring a minimum of help to those who experience a condition of youth discomfort ; or rather, the discomfort of being young, and for this reason I am particularly happy today to show it to an audience made up mainly of teenagers”.

Why did you choose Filippo Scotti to play you?

“I chose him because I was looking for an actor who was late, like me. A mental retardation, as I was as a boy and as I still am. Of the ones I saw he was the latest. I had actually found another one that I liked better, who was even later, but he was so late that he never made it to the audition appointment!”.

In the film, your mentor is Antonio Capuano, a director with whom you made your debut in 1998 in Polvere di Napoli.

“In that liquid magma that is youth, where everyone is irrelevant, finding someone who becomes a reference is important. But in reality it wasn’t Capuano, my mentor: it was Maradona, who was thinking of me when he scored! Capuano was later, but he wasn’t exactly a mentor. He took apart any initiative and any conviction, and I don’t know for what obscure reason this thing galvanized me instead of demoralizing me”.

It was the hand of God was released on Netflix, but was also screened in theaters. What is the relationship between cinema and platforms today?

“It’s obvious that it’s nicer to see films in theatres. But I believe that the important thing is that you see the films. I also manage to love the films that I see on the platform, as long as I see them alone: ​​if the relationship is created with the film that is created with the novel, then television is fine too. They are not alternative forms, but complementary”.

chon The Young Pope And The New Pope you managed to tell – through an imaginary story – a thousand years of Church history, to the point of prophesying the news of these days. Will there be a third series?

“No, I’ve said enough. I finish here”.

Stepping off the stage after a brief but intense encounter, Sorrentino is treated like a true star, with surreal entr’actes that seem to come out of one of his films. Protected by a cordon of volunteers, he is surrounded by an oceanic crowd of fans who ask for selfies, ask for autographs, ask for work.

We recognize unknown actors and actresses, like a blonde chasing the master – complete with a baby in her arms – boasting of her friendship with one of his collaborators and reiterating that she absolutely wants to work with him. A human river pours through the streets of Trastevere escorting the director and creating traffic problems, between blocked cars and furious taxi drivers (with one of them they almost get into a fight); amused people look out from the outdoor tables of the trattorias: “But you’re really famous!” they shout at him, without recognizing him. “Not as much as you!” he replies.

“We carry you in procession like San Gennaro!” shouts another. As you approach an SUV, you hear him murmur: “Now let him in, though”, “Did he come in?”, “No, he’s still there”. But that’s not the car waiting for him, and the procession continues.

At the second big car the skit is repeated: the crowd waits for the door to open and the director to get into the back seat, and instead he continues walking, followed by the immense courtyard. Another Taxi passes. It will be his, someone says. But nothing, the biographer of Andreotti and Berlusconi (who – moreover – starred in Moretti’s Caimano) continues on his path. Two, three, four other big cars go by, cars, machines. But none are his.

Having almost reached Viale Trastevere, Paolo approaches a scooter, opens the trunk, takes out a helmet and puts it on. No driver, no SUV. Il Divo gets on the moped and leaves, waving to the crowd who let him pass, opening up like the Red Sea.