Paolo Noise has revealed the spicy background of the Island of the famous 2023. During the episode of the 105 Zoo broadcast on Wednesday 24 May, the former castaway first of all specified that he will not be in the studio on 29 May, due to some medical indications. He will meet Ilary Blasi only in the episode of 5 June. But let’s get to his revelations. According to what he claims, Christopher Leoni would have surprised Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini during a sexual relationship. The couple would be the only ones to have intimacy on the island.

Paolo Noise said that Christopher Leoni surprised Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini having sex. According to the former castaway, they are the only ones to have indulged in moments of intimacy: «Apart from the two of them, nobody – said the speaker – The Jalisse are very romantic, but they didn’t do anything. Fabio is very tender.

“Sex between Cecchi Paone and Antolini? Well, Marco organized it for him the first time. Beautiful, very romantic. Sorry about the beach which wasn’t that great, but it was the only one available. They wanted to do it in the moonlight, it fits, out of sight, out of mind. Have I seen them? No. But then they took a liking to it. And they began to play “swordsmen” on the beach – said Noise -. At three in the afternoon you would turn around and there they were, with lightsabers, making out. And that’s fine, that’s it. Go easy”.