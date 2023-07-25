Paolo Meneguzzi replies to J-Ax: “Pimp attacked the kids”

The question and answer between Paolo Meneguzzi and J-Ax does not subside: the singer, in fact, once again attacked the rapper, who, in turn, had replied to Meneguzzi.

It all started after an interview with MowMag during which Paolo Meneguzzi had criticized the summer hits by throwing a dig at J-Ax: “The pop summer of 2023 is depressing. The pop medium seems debased to me. Seeing people all tattooed that go on stage to sing the Disc Paradise sometimes it makes me sad. Those are hustlers.”

Shortly after, J-Ax’s reply arrived on social media: “Eh, are you sure that you want to talk about hustlers? Anyway hello, I will always remember you as the version ordered on Titian’s Wish “.

Over here? No way. Paolo Meneguzzi, in fact, counter-replied to the rapper through a very harsh post published on his own social.

“Dear J-Ax, but who would come after you (you) if you didn’t follow the system you’ve always criticized? Be the spokesperson that the system is rotten, that you deny Sanremo, the Voice and then you advertise the ‘panettone’. You talk about pimps but you play the pimp who is attached to the kids so as not to fall into oblivion that probably scares you so much and to be cool you still yell at us ‘legalize it’. But that’s enough. I have an art school, I produce films, children’s records and I have a family. This is my music. Am I not as successful as before? Patience… I believe in ideals and you in joints”.

The singer then continues: “I was a pop reality in Latin America in 1996 (I think Tiziano was 16 years old…). I applaud your ignorance which is in line with what you are proposing and with that of many superficial people who don’t know how to go outside Italy. Because I remind you that a few kilometers from the Italian border you are musically nobody”.

“But let’s go back to ‘Disco paradise‘ license plate 2023, a song that could have been released even in 1974!… Are you being tough with dragon tattoos and singing soap bubbles to me? Don’t you find it a bit trashy and a text that isn’t credible for your age? Is there really a need to say ‘roll up the window’ and disturb… Battisti? You can’t sing, but you shout, talk and mangle language into the microphone with profanities, swear words and really questionable or incomprehensible messages in songs! I repeat, is there really a need? Pop is a serious matter” writes Paolo Meneguzzi again.

The interpreter concludes: “We try to create an identity, a sound connected to an emotion, the perfection of the melody and the mix, of the lyrics. We try to send a message that can approach an art and above all there is an essential ethics in the messages. But tell me a little. What the hell is your message? It only seems to me that the message is “come on let’s make money”! We create a system by building poor quality standards, because it’s easier; because quality is much harder to sustain. Perhaps you have forgotten the quality or why better stick to the trash train or those who have followers? Careful … I did not speak of fans, but of followers “.