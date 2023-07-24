Q&A between Paolo Meneguzzi and J-Ax. In an interview with MowMag, the singer of Lei è had his say about the summer catchphrases of Italian music. Meneguzzi harshly criticized Italian pop and threw a dig at Fedez, J-Ax and Annalisa for their “Disco Paradise”, one of this year’s successes.

“Pop summer 2023 is depressing. The pop medium seems debased to me ”, she said, “Seeing people all tattooed who go on stage to sing the Disco Paradise on duty makes me sad. Those are hustlers.” J-Ax didn’t hold back and promptly replied “Eh, are you sure that you want to talk about hustlers? Anyway hello, I will always remember you as the version ordered on Titian’s Wish “.

“There’s nothing sadder than failed singers blaming ‘the public who don’t understand shit anymore’. Everyone happens to make songs that don’t ‘connect’ with the market, with fashion or with the tastes of the new generations. If when it happens you find yourself holding a fistful of flies it means that you don’t have a fan base that supports you even in moments when you are not mainstream. It means you made superficial music that didn’t get into people’s hearts but only into their ears, only to leave after a season,” added the rapper.