Paolo Masella ends up at the center of controversy due to the gaffe on Big Brother

On 11 September 2023 the new edition of Big Brother debuted on the small screen. This year, we find among the most talked about and discussed protagonists Paolo Masella which has already ended up at the center of numerous controversies. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Although it only started a few days ago, the new edition of the Big Brother has already become the subject of much chatter on social media. Between competitors of this new season of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini we find Paolo Masella who is 25 years old, is from Rome and practices the profession of butcher.

The 25-year-old entered the most watched house in Italy by stating that he had never been a fan of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Therefore, he himself claims to have never seen one episode of the program. However, during a conversation with Rosy Chinthe butcher seems to have proven the opposite.

Therefore, he himself admitted having detailed knowledge of the strategies and dynamics of the game. In light of this, many viewers raised concerns controversies against the competitor. For example, a user expressed his disagreement with these on social media words:

Excuse me but until the day before yesterday the butcher hadn’t said that he didn’t have social media and above all that he had NEVER seen an episode of Big Brother??? It’s okay that I never believed it, but I can’t even fool around like that.

Needless to say, the video in which Paolo Masella makes himself the protagonist of these declarations went viral on social media in just a few hours. It’s not all. After success of the first episode of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the competitor had already caused viewers to discuss for having spoken in an unpleasant way about Naples.