Centaur lost his life at the age of 59 due to a motorbike accident. The rescuers were unable to do anything for Paolo Balli. His wife who was with him is also in very serious condition

I had 59 years old the centaur who lost his life riding his motorbike. The Roman dentist was traveling with his wife Carolina to Castellammare di Stabia when, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle for reasons yet to be ascertained, colliding with an SUV. For Paolo Balli there was nothing that could be done: the rescuers could not help but confirm the death. In his wife Carolina is also in very serious conditionwho was with him on the two-wheeler.

The Roman dentist was on holiday with his wife Carolina in Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples. Unfortunately for the motorcyclist originally from Rome there was nothing that could be done. The accident took place on the morning of Saturday 30 September 2023.

The 59-year-old man ended up on the bonnet of the SUV with which his motorbike collided, along the Sorrento state road. There was nothing that could be done for him. His wife, however, is hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples.

The police, who immediately arrived at the scene of the accident together with the 118 rescuers, must understand the exact dynamics of what happened. The collision between the motorcycle and the SUV took place on Saturday morning between Castellammare and the Sorrentina state road.

Husband and wife were on board the motorbike when they first hit the guardrail and then a large car with two tourists on board. Perhaps the man suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

Many messages of condolence are arriving in these hours to family and friends of the Roman dentist who died in the street. Paolo Balli and his wife were also well known in the world of running.

Sandro Curzi, president of the Villa Pamphili Roma Amateur Sports Association, announced the sad news as follows: