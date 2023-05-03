Actor and comedian Paolo Kessisoglu wrote a long post on Instagram dedicated to his parents who passed away in a few months. To his fans of him he explained how he lived those moments, between traces lived, letters found, things unsaid and regrets. The actor indulges in memories and, in the end, launches an appeal that moves. “These are my parents. Within months of each other they said goodbye to me. I spent more or less 150 days disposing of and cataloging (thanks for giving me a sister with whom to share the experience) everything that was there, everything that remained of a life, actually two”, writes Kessisoglu.

“Strange things happen – continues the actor – when you no longer have a wall to lean on behind you. I realized that my attention during the work went more to photos and documents that concerned their lives as people, not as parents. I found hundreds of love letters sent from the barracks where dad did his military service (forgive me dad if I couldn’t resist reading some excerpts), photographs of engaged couples, travel documents. I discovered an unknown side, infinite sweetness, unknown dreams, passions that time and the role of educators had faded”.

“I felt a renewed esteem blossom in me – he concludes – and an immense sense of gratitude to those who have given me a life and set an example. To me son, a role that unfortunately I can no longer exercise, I say that I would have loved to know much more about those two people, their dreams, expectations, renunciations and passions that I may have never understood. To anyone, what child may still be, I say don’t forget that parents are first and foremost men. Thanks to mum and dad, thanks to Graziella and Pietro”.