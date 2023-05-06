The actor himself revealed it to Corriere della Sera. The story also of the parents who died within a few months of each other.

The actor Paul Kessisoglu he is separating from his wife. He said it himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he also got to talk about the relationship with his parents that he lost both in a short time.

Paul and his wife Sabrina Donadel they got married in 2003 and also had a daughter. Thus, after 10 years, the announcement of separation arrives after several rumors had already circulated in 2022 that spoke of a farewell. Now it’s official.

Source: web

And Paolo announced it by speaking of his parents who unfortunately are no longer here.

“Yes, I had a good relationship with my parents even if for a while, years ago, I had distanced myself a bit from them. It was all back, but today I would try to mend it faster” – he said.

“It helps to understand that parents are not perfect machines, but people, like us. I’ve been realizing it even more since I’ve been separating from my wife: I’m no longer a super hero dad, but the relationship with my daughter seems to me almost improved thanks to this awareness. Mine were two good examples: they were good people. Now I meet a lot of people who remind me of that” – her words.

The parents died within months of each other.

“My mum died last June of what at first seemed like a simple infection. She was a cold shower for everyone, she was 77 years old. My dad was 83 and died just after New Year’s. Again, it was sudden. My sister and I found ourselves face to face with all their belongings: we had to decide what to keep, what to throw away… we have been having a psychoanalytic session that has lasted for months”.

A loss that Paolo is still unable to accept. “I can’t delete their phone number from my address book, on my cellphone. Shortly after my dad died, I asked my sister to send me a photo that was on her phone: seeing her name appear on my screen once again, in the message notification, made me feel an emotion that I struggle even now to explain”.