The program ‘Magaly Tv La Firme’ released images tonight where footballer Paolo Hurtado and model Jossmery Toledo are seen kissing in Cusco. After that, Rosa Fuentes, wife of the Peruvian national team, decided to end her marriage to Hurtado.

“To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado. If someone has to give explanations in this case, it’s not me.” Fuentes wrote on his social networks.

The athlete’s spouse also demanded that her family and her be respected, since she is pregnant and expecting her third child.

“Please, I ask for respect for my 2 minor children and consideration for my pregnancy status. I will let this dissolve legally and above all in private,” added the wife of Paolo Hurtado.

the ampay

Paolo Hurtado did not have a good season in Lima Alliance on his return to the blue and white club in 2022 after spending ten years abroad. In this context, ‘Caballito’ decided to leave La Victoria and sign this season for the Cienciano club in Cusco.

Precisely, the imperial city would be the place of the scenes that would break up his marriage with Rosa Fuentes. And it is that Magaly Medina took care of sharing the meeting that the model Jossmery Toledo had with Paolo Hurtado where the kiss that both gave each other is also appreciated, despite the fact that the footballer is still married with Rosa Fuente.

On the night of last Tuesday, March 21, Toledo arrived in Lima but did not want to make a statement to the press.

The footballer has not spoken so far either.

comment disabled

Hours before the broadcast of Jossmery Toledo’s ampay with Paolo Hurtado -but already with the announcement on networks of the ‘Magaly Tv La Firme’ program, the model decided to deactivate the comments on her social networks.

The same did the footballer and his teammates Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún and Christian Ramos.