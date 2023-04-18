Football player Paolo Hurtado It is once again on everyone’s lips, as it is the protagonist of entertainment news portals and became a trend on social networks after a new ampay in the program “love and fire“. The images of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter’s space showed the athlete again with the influencer Jossmery Toledo. As recalled, the wife of the Cienciano player announced their separation after infidelity on his part was revealed.

Network users criticize Paolo Hurtado

The networks do not forgive. Tens of users on Twitter They totally reject the attitude of Paolo Hurtado when he appears with Jossmery Toledo as if nothing had happened. Everything seems to indicate that both continue with their lives, as they could be seen recently on a walk through Santa Eulalia.

Some people did not hold anything back and lashed out at the soccer player. “How despicable Paolo Hurtado seems to me, he betrayed his wife”, “What a scoundrel is Paolo Hurtado”, are some of the comments that can be seen.

Rosa Fuentes speaks after new images of Paolo Hurtado

After learning that “love and fire” would issue new images of Paolo Hurtado, his ex-partner Rosa Fuentes issued a statement about it. He announced that he will be starting the corresponding procedures to finalize his divorce with the Peruvian soccer player.

“I only hope that the father of my children and my still husband give in and reconcile, that he does not do more damage and that he lets us move forward too, that he answers my lawyer to finish the legal procedures. I will not give them the pleasure of losing my baby if that’s what you’re looking for,” the text says.