After the diffusion of the new ampay of Jossmery Toledo with a Peruvian soccer player, some names come to light, such as that of the national attacker Paolo Hurtado, although it is only a rumor. This speculation takes on more weight, after the mysterious message from Rosa Fuentes, wife Paolo Hurtado on their social networks. As is known, some footballers decided to limit their comments on Instagram, including ‘Caballito’ himself, so it is not ruled out that his message could reveal clues.

Magaly TV The Firm surprised this Tuesday the 21st by launching the promotion of a new ampay that promises to shake up the national show business. On this occasion, the protagonists are the ex-policeman Jossmery Toledo and a married soccer player. This is how the reporter in charge of launching the clip on social networks is heard saying.

What did Rosa Fuentes, Paolo Hurtado’s wife, publish?

In the midst of this uproar, the message of Rosa Fuentesit seems revealing: “Good things take time, don’t worry if your dreams haven’t come true yet or if they aren’t happening fast. The important thing is that you’re moving forward. Take a moment to reflect on where you were a year ago and you’ll see how much you’ve come progressed since then. You’re on the right track and you’ll get there”read on Instagram.

Rosa Fuentes shares a curious message on social networks. Photo: Instagram

Soccer players deactivated comments on Instagram

Former World Cup players like Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Ramos, and even Paolo Hurtado They are some soccer players who decided to deactivate the comments on their official Instagram accounts, hours before the broadcast of the new ampay by Jossmery Toledo that would shake the national show business. Meanwhile, users assure that it could be some of these national teams.