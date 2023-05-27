Paolo Hurtado He did not take long to respond to the criticism of Magaly Medina, who stated that he was forced to go out to apologize publicly for the Cienciano Club. On the afternoon of Friday, May 26, the soccer player published a video where he addressed his still wife and children after the ampay that he starred in with Jossmery Toledo. Now, the athlete attacked “Urraca” in his networks just minutes after making some comments against him.

What did Paolo Hurtado say about Magaly Medina?

Football player Paolo Hurtado questioned and attacked presenter Magaly Medina in her Instagram stories. In an extensive letter, she referred to the “Urraca”, in addition, she hinted that her husband Alfredo Zambrano would allegedly be unfaithful to her. Also, she sent him a warning based on her legal mess with the ‘Foquita’.

“The one who is forced to sing as soon as there is a social event is her husband (…) It would be good if his research team followed him“, says part of his publication. In addition, he referred to the recent legal problem with Jefferson Farfán: “I saw her nervous a few days ago, let’s wait for the end of the month“, finished.

What did Magaly Medina say about Paolo Hurtado’s apology?

According to the host of “Magaly TV, the firm“, the ‘Caballito’ Hurtado came out to apologize at the request of Club Cienciano, where he currently works as a footballer. He also assured that the words he said in his Instagram video were not sincere at all.

“It was noticeable that he was reading a teleprompter (…) We know so much how clubs act, that they surely told him to do a mea culpa in front of the public because he was lousy and very anti-gentlemanly, he never publicly apologized to his wife and children ( …) So they forced him to read his statement,” he said live.

